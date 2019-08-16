The Board of UAC of Nigeria Plc has announced the appointment of Mrs. Suzanne Olufunke Iroche, to its Board as an Independent Non-Executive Director with effect from August 1, 2019. She replaces Mrs Awuneba Sotonye Ajumogobia, the Independent Non-Executive Director who resigned from the Board with effect from July 31, 2019.On behalf of the Board, the Chairman Mr. Daniel Agbor, expressed the Board’s gratitude to Mrs. Ajumogobia for her 9 years of hard work, integrity and meritorious service to the UAC. Until her resignation, Mrs. Ajumogobia chaired UAC’s risk management committee.

Mrs. Iroche has several years of broad based experience in Merchant and Commercial Banking spanning the areas of Corporate and Institutional Banking, Marketing, Correspondent and International Banking, Treasury and Regional expansion. From International Merchant Bank, she had moved to Chartered Bank as a pioneer member of staff to set up the Treasury Division and subsequently moved to the Credit and Marketing Sector. She later joined United Bank for Africa (UBA) and rose to the position of Executive Director, Wealth Management. Her next assignment was as Executive Director, Global Banking where she was responsible for the banks expansion and establishment of subsidiaries across the African continent.