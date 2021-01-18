The chairperson of the Nigeria Women Football League, Aisha Falode, at the weekend announced an additional one month postponement of the NWFL Premiership season in a frantic bid to ensure strict compliance with COVID-19 Preventive Protocols that were established before the League started on December 9, 2020.

Falode said from her base in Lagos that; “The irregularities and discoveries made during the one-week postponement of the Week 5 matches to allow clubs carry out COVID-19 tests for all their players and officials led to the decision.”

She disclosed that: “Feedback from the one-week suspension to allow for COVID-19 re-testing by clubs exposed flaws in complying with the NWFL directives. After due consultations, it has been agreed that a further one-month period should be given to allow for due diligence by all the clubs and stakeholders for strict compliance. We realised that clubs were not taking enough COVID-19 protocol precautionary measures.”