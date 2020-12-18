By Sunday Ani

As the world marks the 2020 International Migrants’ Day today, December 18, data from a United Nations agency, the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), indicates that the global migrants’ death within the year involved more Africans than citizens of other continent.

The IOM reported that no fewer than 3,101 migrants lost their lives globally in 2020, while trying to reach different international destinations through irregular routes, with Africa recording 1,483 deaths out of the number.

According to the agency, the data which comprised deaths recorded across six regions of the world between January 1, and December 16, 2020, showed that Africans make up the highest number of dead irregular migrants at 1,483, followed by Americans with 580 deaths.

The report showed that 352, 147 persons had their origins traced to Asia, Middle, with each recorfing two dead migrants respectively.

The Mediterramean Sea recorded 1,504 deaths with Africa alone getting 919 of the number. The report also said that about 646 migrants died in the continent of America, while Asia, the Middle East and Europe accounted for the deaths of 291, 105 and 85 irregular migrants respectively.

Commenting on the report, the Media Lead, The Migrant Project Nigeria, Tayo Elegbede said: “It is disturbing that despite the global COVID-19 pandemic, irregular migration and human trafficking continue to thrive resulting in the death of many Africans.”

He lamenting that the pandemic had exacerbated the push factors, risks and dangers of irregular migration across the world.