Sunday Ani

Marine officers of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Cross River State Command, have intercepted seven Cameroonians along Ikot Obong Creek in Akpabuyo Local Government Area of the state.

A statement signed by the National Public Relations Officer of NIS, James Sunday, a Deputy Comptroller of Immigration, and made available to the Daily Sun said the seven migrants were arrested as they attempted to enter Nigeria in a boat.

According to him, they were denied entry and turned back to their country through Ikang Control Post, while their boat was confiscated.

“This is one of the series of interceptions by the Cross River and Akwa Ibom States’ Commands bordering Cameroon in recent times. This is also happening as the Federal Government’s directive on border closure still remains in force,” the NIS spokesman stated.

However, the Comptroller General of Immigration (CGI), Muhammad Babandede, MFR, has further directed Commands at the border to intensify patrol and reconnaissance along the flanks, Creeks, waterways, and inroads into the country, so as n to frustrate any attempt by migrants to enter Nigeria illegally.