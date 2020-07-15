The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) in Cross River has express its readiness to establish the Immigration Border Community Relations Committee in all border communities in the state, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Comptroller of NIS in the state, Mr James Ezugwu, disclosed this on Wednesday in Calabar during a courtesy visit to the Paramount Ruler of Calabar South, Prof. Itam Hogan.

Ezugwu explained that the committee would bring all the traditional rulers, youths and relevant stakeholders together in border management, security and patrol.

According to him, the committee will be charged with checking irregular migration and all forms of illegality along the border posts through a stronger and collaborative security.

He maintained that the committee would be chaired by the Paramount Ruler of each of the border communities in the state.

“My visit here today is to seek for collaboration between the NIS state command and the traditional institution.

“It’s important that we identify with the people of Calabar South because the area is very important to the NIS because it occupies an important security attraction due to its route to Cameroon.

“The traditional rulers and youths are important to us because the security of the country does not rest on the hands of uniform personnel alone, but in the collaborative efforts of all stakeholders.

“It’s in view of this that we are planning to establish the Nigeria Immigration Service Border Community Relations Committee across all border communities in the state,” he said.

The Comptroller said: “when you are in a place where the waters are closer to other countries, you collaborate with the local authority to ensure legal migration of persons.

“We need to collaborate and get it right so that the people we don’t desire are not allowed into the country. This country is ours and we must do everything to secure it.

“I am appealing to the traditional rulers here to collaborate and help us with intelligence. When we get this information on time, our response time will be faster and we will achieve results,” he said.

Responding, Hogan said the collaboration was a welcome idea, adding that it would serve the interest of Calabar South, the state and Nigeria in general.

“On our part, we will do our best to cooperate with you. Calabar South is the most cosmopolitan local government area in Cross River.

“The border committee you are planning to set up will help us to give you the needed support and intelligence that you require for your operations,” he said.

NAN report that the Comptroller in company of some traditional rulers and youth leaders went round some of the creeks in Calabar South for an on-the-spot assessment of the area. (NAN)