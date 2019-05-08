Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

National Agency for the Protection of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), has said irregular migration is setback to the country’s economy and development.

The agency said massive migration of young Africans, through the mediterranean sea and deserts to Europe, is a huge setback to the socio-economic development of Nigeria and Africa.

NAPTIP Director General, Julie Okah-Donli, raised the concerns, in Abuja, yesterday, at a Conference on Irregular Migration, organised by the Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja. She said: “We must, as a people, begin to invest in things that could redress the push factors or grey grasses that often compel younger Nigerians and Africans to migrate illegally or fall prey to traffickers.

“The attendant cost of reception and screening of returnees withdrawn from camps in Libya has left NAPTIP with deep hole in its resources.”