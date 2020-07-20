Sunday Ani

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Cross River State Command, said it is ready to collabirate with traditional rulers in the state in its effort to combat irregular migration.

The traditional rulers would provide the NIS with useful intelligence information on irregular migration activities as well as help to identify the illegal migration routes in their various localities.

The state Comptroller of Immigration, James Ezugwu, made this known in Calabar when he visited some illegal routes in riverine communities in Calabar South Local Government Area.

Ezugwu who also visited the paramount ruler of Calabar South, Professor Itam Hogan, said the Command would establish the Immigration Border Community Relations Committee (IBCRC), to man all the border communities in the state with the support of the traditional rulers.

He said IBCRC would ensure that intelligence information on irregular migration and all forms of illegalities along the border posts were adequately privided to the NIS through robust and collaborative security efforts.

In his response, Prof. Hogan assured the Immigration boss of his people’s cooperation at all times, even as he called for improved security in the area.