President/founder, Re-educating Africans on the Risks and Dangers of Unplanned Journeys Abroad, (RARDUJA), Hon. Eddy Duru, on Thursday, quoted the UN to have said that over 290 persons have reportedly died while trying to cross the Mediterranean sea to Europe within January and April this year.

He disclosed this during a stakeholders conference held in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

“According to the United Nations International Organization Migration (IOM) section, says, we lost over 290 persons this year already that were trying to cross the Mediterranean sea.

“Less than two weeks now, we lost 41 migrants who were also trying to cross through the desert.

“This is off Tunesia Coast. They were all making their way to Europe and their boat sank and as their boat sank, they were all perished”, he said.

Hon. Duru said despite the unprecedented deaths that have been recorded within the shortest time, no less than 38 persons have also been deported from Europe to Africa.

“Like I did say, in January this year, 38 persons were deported from Germany to Nigeria and of the 38, 24 of them were from Germany, 13 were from Australia and one was from Hungary”, he added.

The founder said he was so surprised when he saw foreigners trooping in droves into Nigeria for businesses, Nigerians were busy rushing out of it in search of greener pastures abroad.

Duru urged Nigerians to stay put in the country and develop it as there is no place like home.

Duru who said he was not against anyone traveling abroad, noted that such move should be planned to avoid the unnecessary heartbreaks and hazards associated with unplanned journeys to European countries.