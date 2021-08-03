Inspector–General of Police, Usman Baba, has named Tunji Disu, a deputy commissioner of police as new Head of the Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT). He replaces Abba Kyari who is on suspension following a Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) indictment on graft related issues in relation with Ramon Abbas, also known as Hushpuppi, who is facing trial for fraud in the US.

Force spokesperson, Frank Mba, in a statement, yesterday, said the Police appointed Disu to take over from Kyari to “refocus the IRT for better service delivery.”

Disu holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from the Lagos State University (LASU) and a Masters Degree in Public Administration from the Adekunle Ajasin University, Ondo State

He was formerly Commander of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) Lagos State and Deputy Commissioner of Police, Department of Operations, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

