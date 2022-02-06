By Lukman Olabiyi

The legal battle to unseat the Oni Iru of Iruland, in Lagos State, ,Oba Gbolahan Lawal has came to an end, as some members of Abisogun Omowunmi Royal family who opposed his emergence, resolved to withdraw pending suit against the monarch.

Lawal who became monarch almost two year ago, reunited with his aggrieved family on Sunday in his palace at Victoria Island.

He ascended the throne as the 16th Oniru on June 20, 2020, but the some faction of the ruling house challenged him in court over his right to the throne.

But speaking at a reconcilation meeting held at the Oniru Palace, Victoria Island yesterday, the counsel to the Omowunmi-Abisogun Family, Mr Monsur Babatunde-Dauda, said that the family had come together to reconcile with the monarch, having observed the all-inclusive leadership style of Oba Lawal.

Babatunde-Dauda said that the family was in the palace to make peace to with monarch and other entire ruling houses who had come together with Oba Lawal to take Iru to the greater heights.

He said:” We are ready to withdraw the case against the throne and we appeal to other aggrieved members to drop the case against the monarch. This is the first step in the reconcilation process. All members of the Omowunmi Abisogun are in support of Oba Lawal. We are ready to join hands to together for the good of Iru Kingdom.

Responding, Oba Lawal said that he operates an open-door policy and all-inclusive government in the kingdom. He said that he was happy to receive the aggrieved members of the Abisogun family, adding that it’s about time that all members of Abisogun Royal family comes together.

He said:”I am here and I have come to stay. I will be here for a very long time by the grace of God. All the resources needed to develop this kingdom, God Almighty will provide it.”

“Let’s come together to grow Iruland. We will set up committee to incorporate the new family that has come to join us. We will give all rights and entitlements to the family as part of the Royal Abisogun Family grow Iruland. I will give you all that you deserve”.

On her part, Head of Abisogun Royal Family, Alhaji Afusat Kabiawu said that all the ruling houses are one united family, adding that there is no more disagreement over the stool. She said that the entire will work together to for the development of the Kingdom.