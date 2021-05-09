By Peter Anosike

Irukka Online Ltd, the owners of the biggest music equipment mall in Nigeria, has emerged as the sole distributor of America’s best keyboard brand, Kurzwell.

Recall that Irukka Online is also the sole distributor of world-renowned music equipment brands like Wharfedale Pro, Presonus Audio, Ashdown Engineering, Mapex Drums, and Tourtech Electronics.

Speaking on why he decided to add Kurzwell to the list of its music equipment brands, the Chairman of Irukka Online, Ifeanyi Onwubiko said that as an international businessman, it has become his habit to bring whatever is good in America and Europe to Nigeria.

According to him, Nigeria deserves the best of everything, musical equipment included.

He said that in the United States, Kurzwell keyboard is one of the fastest-selling musical equipment because of its high quality and the cutting edge technology used in its manufacturing.

Onwubiko said that Kurzwell has a lot of features that most of the keyboards in the market don’t have.

According to him, some of them include more samplers, more tone generators and more track sequences than any other keyboard in the market.

He said that they are currently in operation in more than 16 states of the federation, including the Federal Capital territory.