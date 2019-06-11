Peter Anosike

Based on experts’ recommendation that makers of musical instruments should conform to global best standards in the industry for the wellbeing and good health of users, an online marketing firm, Irruka Online Limited, has said its brand of speakers rank among the world best.

Consequently in accordance with its vision of being a pacesetter in the area of speakers and other musical equipment production, the firm and owners of Irukka Music Mall, said it has brought the latest Wharfedale Line Array 210X (WLA-210X) speakers to meet customers expectation.

Unveiling the more improved technology to newsmen in his office, the Chairman of Irukka Online Limited, Ifeanyi Onwubiko, disclosed that the new WLA-210X is an improved version of WLA-25 and WLA-28 that have been in existence for some years. He stated that WLA-210X still maintains the same design philosophy of WLA-25 and WLA-28, which include power, portability and versatility that are ideal for both mobile and fixed installation applications.

Onwubiko also stated that each WLA-210X speaker uses a pair of custom 10 Wharfedale Pro high power, low-frequency drivers, adding that high frequencies are handled by a premium 3.0` titanium diaphragm, neodymium magnet compression driver coupled to a 100 degrees by 10-degree wave grade. He also pointed out that the wave grade exit extends nearly to the top and bottom of the enclosure to create a continuous acoustic source, resulting in greatly reduced destructive interaction within the array. “The world has become a global village, therefore, we have strived to maintain products that observe good health and best practice to Nigerians. We don’t want our valued users in Nigeria to lag behind when it comes to the latest inventions in musical equipment. The super rugged WLA-210X is in line with our vision of bringing to Nigerians the latest Wharfedale speakers from the United Kingdom,” Onwubiko added.