Stanley Ochuko Omadogho

Are advanced technologies – “artificial intelligence, robotics, machine learning, virtual reality, mass 3D printing, biotechnology, chatbots, deep learning, drones, augmented reality and smart objects” – creating or killing jobs?

Robots can “man” entire factories once managed with human labour. Self-driving cabs, drone package delivery, and other automated systems – all are feared will make significant cuts into the human workforce.

An augury for job prospects? Is advanced technology creating or destroying jobs? A suitable answer that best approximates present and future realities will require four rationalisations:

1. Machines will never become self-aware and write their own programs and algorithms. Humans will always be at the helm, determining and setting their parameters. Will this make up for jobs lost to automated systems?

2. Every advanced civilization is powered by technology. The more diverse and cutting-edge these technologies have become, the busier the populace have been, historically. Do we have the creativity to keep busy despite the odds created by these machines?

3. When technology does it better, faster and more accurately, everyone welcomes it, like computers. But when machines exist mainly to lower operating expenditure by replacing humans, could we expect a backlash at some point?

4. Technologies that are intrinsic job killers, at the same time, are inherent job creators. But do they kill and create jobs simultaneously in a one-to-one ratio, especially in the same geographical location, and amongst the same affected population, who are the focus of this article?

Pondering on point four above, if robots take over an entire factory in Europe and obliterate thousands of jobs, the design, manufacture and maintenance of these robots will create just hundreds, but who knows, maybe thousands of jobs in China or the US, countries more advanced in artificial intelligence and robotics. At best, maintenance hubs or centers will only pop up in Europe.