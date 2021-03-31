The requirement to declare asset does not involve asking the person arrested to speak or answer any questions in respect of the offence he was arrested for and in no reasonable way connected with the right to remain silent and avoid answering any question on the said offence(s). As to what stage upon or after the arrest of a person the provisions require him to declare the assets, would depend on the peculiar facts and circumstances of each case, which would determine when the arresting authority would present the assets declaration form and require him to complete it. Once a person is arrested for an offence or offences under the Act, the obligation to declare assets is placed on him by the provisions of the section, at any time the declaration of assets form was presented to him for completion by the arresting authority. The provision of Section 27(1) does not provide for the stage or time after or where a person is arrested for an of- fence or offences under the Act should be required by the arresting authority to declare his assets or that it must be done before the person was charged to court for the offence(s) he was arrested. It must be noted that declaration of assets provided for in Section 27(1) is for the purpose of investigations of the offences a person is arrested for, which may continue even after he is charged to court for trial, depending on the circumstances of a case. Investigation by the prosecution is different in law from the trial for the offence(s) a person is charged with. The fact that a person is charged to court for an of- fence or offences is no bar to continuing or further investigations of the said offences by the prosecution in order to unearth more facts and evidence to be presented to the court during the trial in proof of the offence(s) the person is charged for. After all, it is the prosecution that bears the legal and evidential burden of proving the offences beyond reasonable doubt before the trial court. The question of the principle of lis pen dens argued in the appellant’s brief under the issue is misconceived since further investigations by the prosecution of offence(s) charged to court, does not interfere with a trial of the offences charged.”

There is nothing more to add to this incisive pronouncement.

In the light of Section 27 of the EFCC Act cited above, we can say with certainty that asset declaration is part of the mandate of the commission. This mandate is, however, circumscribed to circumstances where a person is arrested for committing any offence under the EFCC Act.

(To be continued)