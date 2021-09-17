By Kate Halim
Pregnancy is one of the most stressful and demanding times a woman can face in her life. Becoming a mother for the first time is a joyful and exciting time but it also comes with many new challenge such as preparing to welcome the baby to rapid, uncomfortable physical body changes. Dr. Patricia Akpan is a pediatrician based in Lagos. She told Saturday Sun that being pregnant for the first time can be very difficult for many women because of the changes their bodies go through.
According to Akpan, issues such as constipation and vomiting can drain pregnant women’s energy, but eating healthy and getting the required amount of rest, can help them reduce the discomfortsDr. Akpan shared 11 things first time expectant mothers should bear in mind as they prepare to welcome their babies into the world. They are listed below.
One: Regularly See Your Doctor For Prenatal Care
Once you confirm your pregnancy, it is important to visit your doctor regularly. Choose the best gynecologist and never skip monthly check-ups. This helps in gauging both the mother’s and the baby’s health. It is also necessary to curb any developmental disorders at an earlier stage.
Two: Avoid Caffeine
Drinking caffeine during pregnancy has some major health risks. The caffeine gets digested much slower and goes through the placenta into your baby’s bloodstream. This means that the caffeine side effects of a racing heart rate, high blood pressure, and a stimulated nervous system affect you and your baby. The result is a higher chance of miscarriage
Three: Exercise Regularly
Having a baby is rough both physically and mentally. To combat the pain and mood swings that come with being pregnant, exercise regularly. Low impact exercise can help ease back pain, increase circulation, and improve your mood. It will also strengthen your muscles and ligaments in preparation for labour. Some exercises that limit the stress on your body include swimming and walking. Prenatal yoga opens up your hips, relieves stress, and assists with restlessness.
Four: Drink Plenty Water
As a first-time mom, you require more water than normal as it becomes part of the amniotic fluid that surrounds your baby. Low fluid can lead to miscarriage or birth defects, as well as complicated labour. wYou can get dehydrated fast while pregnant since you need more than you are used to. It is recommended that you drink at least 10 cups of water each day to stay hydrated. Drinking enough water can also relieve swollen joints and flush your system of built-up toxins.
Five: Take Naps
Fatigue, especially during the first trimester, is common. Your body is going through hormonal changes that will affect your energy levels. Take the time now to catch up on sleep and let your body relax. Once the baby is born, you won’t have the opportunity to rest as often. Your sleep schedule will be inconsistent and lacking. So, treat yourself to an afternoon nap to restore yourself and help ease the stress of work and personal life on your baby. Getting the right amount of sleep at night is also important. As your pregnancy progresses, it will become more difficult to sleep at night. You will use the bath- room often and struggle to find a comfortable position for your bump.
Six: Make A Birth Plan
Being a mother begins during the birth of your baby. You want to make this moment special and safe. That is why making a birthing plan is essential. Do your own research about your options before taking advice from friends and family. This is your decision, so you should have an unbiased view of the ways to give birth. While a hospital birth is traditional, you can decide if you want an epidural or if you want your partner present in the labour room or not.
Seven: Go Shopping
Get excited for your bundle of joy by get- ting those essential and cute baby items ready. Dressing your baby is fun, but it also requires a lot of planning. You don’t want to run out of clothes when your baby has a growth spurt. Plan to buy one size up from their current age. Newborn clothes won’t last long so only buy a few. You also want to decide on diaper brands. For newborns, disposable diapers work the best since you will be changing very often. As they get older, you may switch to a more economical option. Don’t forget about blankets, bibs, bottles, and some toys. These items will help you prepare both physically and mentally for your baby.
Eight: Don’t Smoke
Babies born to women who smoke during pregnancy are to have a lower birth weight and are at a greater risk for learning disabilities than children born to non-smoking mothers.
Nine: Know Your Gestational Age
Pregnancy is divided into three stages, each consisting of three months, called trimesters. With each passing stage, physiological changes occur in your body in the form of hormonal changes, blood pressure, breathing, and metabolism. You should monitor such changes from the beginning of pregnancy to understand the other stages and your progress through them. It is also necessary to know your delivery due date, which is mostly determined from the date of your last menstrual cycle. A normal delivery can happen anywhere between 37 and 40 weeks.
Ten: Bleeding Can Occur During Pregnancy
Typically, the first sign of pregnancy is considered to be missed periods. However, some women bleed in the initial stages of pregnancy. This kind of bleeding occurs when the egg travels down the fallopian tube and into the uterus, where it implants into the uterine lining (implantation bleeding or spotting). The best way to recognize it is from its colour. It is often in brown or pink colour in contrast to the usual red colour of the menstrual blood. Though it is not a disturbing factor, it is good to consult your doctor once you start spotting.
Eleven: Find Out What Labour Pain Means
When your due date comes closer, you will go into labour pain. It is necessary to consult the doctor and understand what ‘going to labour’ means. It is another must to know when pregnant and identifying it will make it easy for you to handle your labour with no difficulty. One quick sign of labour is frequent painful con- tractions which increase in intensity with time. Many times, walking is recommended during early labour because it makes women feel more comfortable.
Leave a Reply