The 14th Annual Report on the Global Peace Index (GPI), published by the Institute for Economic and Peace, a non-partisan and non-profit organisation in Sydney, Australia, has placed Nigeria among the least peaceful countries in the world. Nigeria occupies the 40th position out of the 44 countries assessed for their peacefulness. GPI uses internal and external indicators for its measurement of peacefulness in countries around the world. Violent demonstration, intensity of internal conflict, violent crime, political terror and political instability, terrorism impacts, and death from internal conflict are some of the internal indicators used while peace keeping finding, neighbouring countries relations and external conflict fought are the external indicators. The GPI report comes at a wrong time when some states in the Northwest are experiencing daily killings of innocent lives by suspected bandits.

In the last one month, Katsina, Zamfara and Sokoto states have been on the spot for daily attacks from rapacious bandits who have continued to sack communities with impunity. Even with the acclaimed success in the war against the dreaded Boko Haram, the war is not yet over. Our military forces are always repelling the attacks on communities by the insurgents. Also, the remnants of insurgents have continued to ambush and kill our gallant troops. Besides the twin evils of bandits and Boko Haram, the peaceful coexistence among the diverse ethnic and cultural groups has continued to deteriorate and sour. There is deep animosity and suspicion among the different tribes in the country. Religion and communal tension have pervaded our land. From Lagos to Borno, we see bloodletting caused by the activities of gun wielding criminals. There are always reported cases of clashed between the herdsmen and sedimentary farmers resulting in the loss of precious lives.

The GPI report is no far from the truth. It has aptly captured the realities of the country’s hostile situation. Religion, which is supposed to be a bandwagon for spiritual change, promoting peace, unity and national cohesion has been misused. Religion today has become a vehicle for fuelling hatred. No wonder, the country continues to record religious tension. With the population of approximately 200 million and over 350 ethnic groups, the country cannot be ruled out from experiencing socio-cultural strive. Our defective federalism has failed to take care of our diversity. Besides, our ruling elite that should have served as unifying factor have derailed from this core value. Since the return of democracy, members of our ruling elite have continued to twist and manipulate religion for political gains.

Nigeria’s current ranking is sickening. Sitting at 40th position above war-torn Somalia, which is in 44th position is not encouraging. Notwithstanding, there is light at the end of the tunnel. Our political leaders should address the underlying causes of the lack of peace in the country. There is the need for government to tackle the high rate of illiteracy and poverty in the land. Injustice is another factor that adds insult to the injury. Government should be inclusive and carry everybody along in respective of ethnic or religion difference. The GPI Report should serve as a wake-up call to the government.

• Ibrahim Mustapha Pambegua wrote from Kaduna State