Confession is never a good way to start off, but. My desperation to be on the safer side forced me to make the caption of this serving into a question, right at the last minute. I didn’t want anyone to call me names. Alas! there still is no disguising my position.

Our country is fond of making progress in one wrong direction after the other. Our people are conversant and, it seems also, comfortable with the directionlessness. We know about its emergence as the poverty capital of the world. We know about the horrifying lows to which our educational, ethical, attitudinal, nationalistic and humanity standards have sunk.

We know about the unimaginable hypocrisy that rules the alarming majority of Nigerian hearts. We know about the time-bomblike mutual suspicion that dangles permanently, like an invisible pendulum, between one ethnic group and the other. We know how we continue to cut the nose of this nation just to spite its face, electing nincompoops in lightening-quick successions because they are blood -not because they have something to offer as obtains in saner climes. We know these and more, and are willing to accept the fact publicly.

I am not sure I can say the same of the sheer daredevilry, the flagrant lawlessness and the crass senselessness of our politics, or can I? How many Nigerians would volunteer that our country is now World’s number one vis-à-vis political evil? Yet, whether we own up or yes, the truth is that this is the lot of our fatherland as things stand today. It has been so quite a while.

Think about it: the devilish hate for country and compatriots, the crass love for self and nepotism, the mindless looting of our commonwealth and heritage. Think about it: the nefarious killings, the lawful illegalities, the abject corruption excused or called by another name because of the committer. Think about it: the brazen rape of our mental virginities worsened by satanic penetrations and inseminations. Think about it: the psychiatric manner in which these ‘power-miss-road’ jesters play God.

Someone has to stand up to these gangs of incompetent mercenaries of leadership. This must happen now. Someone has to wake us up from slumber. This must happen now.

Enough of being fooled; enough of playing the fool. It is evil to treat one people to or by two different rules. To fix or rescue Nigeria is a task that must be not left undone, which unfortunately is what we do when we call monumental evil by a sweet name. Evil to one is evil to all; evil is evil.

By continuously allowing the twin boosters called politics and ethnicity to guide the timing and the degree of our reaction to evil, as we have done man and boy, we prepare the ground -and I hope we are prepared- for the concomitant dire consequences when they turn on our democracy the way they now seem to be testing the microphone. But seriously, just why do Nigerians cheer on a leader who has clearly crossed the red line forbidden by our constitution? Are we high on something, or did a sheep mate with a goat to produce us?

Does anyone take offence for that? I apologise, but I am afraid except we come clean I would repeat that blackmail. Nigerians cannot keep sowing our trademark insouciance during election and not keep reaping the demonry thrown up by elected leaders. Nigeria is sick and tired of our nigerianness!

Thankfully, there’s good, better and even best news for this sleeping African giant. First of all, things have not always been this bad for, with and in it. Second of all, it has human and material potentialities -enough and to spare- with which to upset the apple cart of the devil. And, third of all -most importantly- seeing that it still stands after all that it has been through, no clairvoyance is needed to conclude that Nigeria shall defeat its current in-house enemies.

Nigerians, in the name of God or all the other things you believe, please stand up for Nigeria by ushering out the growing number of political evildoers in the land. Nigerians, for crying out loud, please retake control of, as well as transform, this heaven-blessed but man-cursed geographical space. Nigerians, whatever it may take, please remember that Nigeria is our only hope, our only home. The 2019 ballot may be our last chance.

God bless Nigeria!

Lai: The burden of an African spokesperson (Part 2)

Lai’s approach is not too different from most of his African or Third World colleagues. The style horrifies me to the point of wondering who to blame: the appointer or the appointee. Is it up to the spokes- or media person or the boss to determine how the job is done?

This is one vexed question that I have always considered unnecessary. I mean, every boss should be interested mainly in the result; not the how-to. No media aide of (especially) the boss with no media-savvy should allow him/her teleguide him or interfere in delivery.

Also, I think media professionals in particular or people in general angling to be the face of leaders must first have a relationship with or really like such leaders. That may seem fatuous but it is a fundamental determinant of job delivery and satisfaction. Even the best hand would attract disastrous outcomes and appraisals, if the boss and he are not on the same page.

I want to see media aides insist on remaining professional in the discharge of their duties or bold enough to walk away rather than stay put and grumble all the way. I want to see bosses allow their spokesperson take both charge and responsibility or replace him. No media lieutenant should approach his job with malice, propaganda and lies no matter the insistence of the master because both of them might be terminally hurt (even damaged) by posterity!