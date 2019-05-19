For quite some time he was scarce on the Lagos social scene, and this prompted many discerning minds to wonder whether Tayo Ayeni, the popular automobile merchant and owner of Skymitt Autos, had gone into oblivion.

Those who knew Ayeni as a man-about-town had kept guessing why he had been out of sight and contention in the public and business domains. The news is that the strong and courageous Ayeni has bounced back. It was a huge surprise to many who saw him last weekend at the Federal Palace Hotel where he attended a birthday soiree. He looked younger and elated – clear indications that he has gotten his groove back. He was seen exchanging pleasantries with guests at the event. He also danced and ‘sprayed’ cash on music maestro King Sunny Ade, who was on the bandstand.