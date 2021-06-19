Esther Isa jumped her Personal Best (PB) of 1.88m height to win the gold medal in the Women’s High Jump final at the ongoing 2021 Athletics Federation of Nigeria Olympic Trials and Invitational Relays at Yabatech, Lagos, BSNSports.com.ng can report.

Esther broke her previous personal best of 1.85m which was her school best performance. Born on 9 September, 1999, the University of Tennessee USA, Esther failed to successfully jump 1.90m.

Despite her personal best that won her gold medal, she, however, missed out qualifying for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The invitational Making of Champions (MOC) Championship which commences next week at the same venue where she hopes to have a better performance than she did today