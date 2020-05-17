Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has renewed the call for justice and equity in the affairs of the country.

Governor Diri, who stated this in Yenagoa, Saturday, at the 2020 Annual Boro Day at the Heroes Park, Yenagoa, in remembrance of the late foremost Ijaw freedom fighter, Major Isaac Adaka Boro, described him as a symbol of the struggle and emancipation for the development of the Ijaw land and Niger Delta region.

Senator Diri, while recalling the ideals and principles the late Boro stood for, said those issues and concerns still faced the nation today as a federation, stressing the need for justice and equity.