Top businessman Isaac Fayose believes that food is the way to every man’s heart —not only men, but women and also children— they all crave a taste of good food. This could best explain the reason behind the recent opening of his Mama Afric warehouse in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

Fayose, who runs Alibi Entertainment, claimed his mission in the new business is to fill the void where people who want the taste of Afro-Caribbean food can visit the warehouse and buy. He confessed what he misses most whenever he is in the United Kingdom is African food and that he has a lot of friends and family members that do not want to eat out, but prepare their African food at home and also eat it during celebrations and important African events.

With a full complement of experienced hands, Fayose’s Mama Afric is on a mission to cater to the food demand of Africans and lovers of Afro-Caribbean meals all over the United Kingdom. Fayose added that the Warehouse is not just about food, but his contribution to tourism, employment and promotion of African culture and values abroad.