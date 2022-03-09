Udinese forward, Isaac Success, has urged compatriot Umar Sadiq to prepare for a tougher challenge when he eventually makes his long-anticipated move to the Spanish Primera Division.

Sadiq has been a terror to defenders in the Segunda Division since joining Almeria in 2020, with the former AS Roma starlet seemingly scoring goals for fun.

In just 63 La Liga Smartbank games, the Nigerian international has contributed 49 goals (33 goals and 16 assists) to become the most valuable player in the Spanish second-tier.

Sadiq’s stunning goal record has seen him become the transfer target of some of Europe’s biggest clubs, but Sevilla is believed to lead the race for his signature. If the deal is completed, it would be the first time Sadiq will play in any of Europe’s five biggest leagues since his last Serie A appearance for Roma in 2017/18.