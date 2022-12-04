Isaac Success, once regarded as the future of Nigeria football, has extended his contract at Italian Serie A club, Udinese.

Udinese said striker Success has signed a new deal that keeps him at the club till June 30, 2024.

The 26-year-old Success rejoined Udinese in August 2021 after he first joined them as a schoolboy in the 2013/14 season.

His previous clubs include Watford, Granada and Malaga.

His transfer market value is put at €4 million. He has been capped four times by the Super Eagles after he also featured for the Golden Eaglets and Flying Eagles.