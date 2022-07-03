From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Sequel to the Isara bridge accident on Lagos-Ibadan expressway that claimed over 10 lives, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), has cautioned motorists against night trips.

FRSC’s Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, in a statement, yesterday, noted that the warning became expedient due to poor visibility, excessive speed and other unhealthy driving behaviour by drivers.

According to Oyeyemi, the mishap involved 3 vehicles conveying a total of 25 persons comprising of 6 Male Adults, 1 Female Adult, 1 Male Child, and 17 Unidentified victims who were burnt beyond recognition.

He said out of the numbers, 18 people were killed while 7 persons comprising of 5 Male Adults, 1 Female Adult and 1 Male Child sustained various degrees of injuries.

“The investigation further revealed that the main causes of the crash involving the 3 vehicles identified as 2 Mazda Busses and a Previa Bus are, Route violation and Speed violation respectively.

“As at rescue time, 4 more charred bodies were found while clearing the obstructions, including an unburnt victim was also found on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway opposite the crash scene.

“The FRSC rescue team have cleared the obstructions and restored free flow of traffic on the route.

“Commuters are advised to always plan their trips and ensure that their journey fall within day time so as to minimise the level of casualties recorded as a result of night trips.

“The FRSC toll free line 122 and the National Traffic Radio 107.1 FM is always available for all road users to report emergencies at all time,”he added.