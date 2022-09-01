Institut Superieur de Commmunication et de Gestion (ISCG) University in Benin Republic has honors Ambassador Aforjama Joachin Emenike ( Ezeomogo) with a doctorate degree in Humanitarian Science.

Last weekends the erstwhile Ambassador of Advocates For Global Peace Forum International received the honorary doctorate degree ( Honoris Causa) in Humanitarian studies from the University.

The award was in recognition of his outstanding achievements in Philanthropy.

Amb. Aforjama Joachin Emenike is one of the biggest real estate developer in Nigeria and also the C.E.O of Big C Real Estate, Big C Food Court, Big C Multipurpose Shopping Malls and many other companies scattered both home and abroad.