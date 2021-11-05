International Society of Diplomats (ISD) has appointed Victor Asije, senior editor of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), as its special emissary, media.

The appointment letter signed by ISD’s Head of Mission, Edet Ekpenyoung, stated that the appointment was approved after an appraisal conducted on him.

Asije, until his last promotion to the position of a senior editor, was NAN chief diplomatic correspondent and assistant editor.

He is an alumnus of the Department of Communication and Language Arts, University of Ibadan, and United States Department of State Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs ‘International Visitor Leadership Programme.

Asije, who is also an alumnus of Radio Netherlands Training Centre is a Fellow of Taiwan International Cooperation Development Fund.

He is members of the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations -Global Alliance for public relations and communication management and the Nigeria Union of Journalists.

ISD is an organisation with offices in Europe, North America, Asia and Africa. It was founded by group of career and non-career diplomats, representing various nations.

Its core mandate is to provide sustainable platforms for diplomats around the world, with the aim to promote and uphold the practice and ethics of international diplomacy, peace and social justice through international cooperation, exchange of ideas and export of technology across the globe, for development and advancement of humanity.

