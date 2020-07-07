Uche Usim, Abuja

The global fight against COVID-19 got a boost on Monday when the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group earmarked a whopping $2.3 billion to tackle the scourge. The assistance also comes with some robust initiatives to be implemented in partnership with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ministry of Economy and Alternative Investment Market (AIM).

The bank in a statement said the objective behind the initiative was to promote and provide a robust platform for the investment and prosperous trade opportunities in member countries. Nigeria is a member of IsDB with a capital subscription of $3.9 billion, representing (7.66%) of its total capital. A crowd of over 1000+ engaged participants comprising of exceptional entities, seasonal practitioners, government officials, individual investors, business associations, entrepreneurs, Multilateral and financial institutions, Chairmen, Presidents & CEOs of local/international companies, Chambers of Commerce & Industry and Investment promotion agencies, came together to celebrate in the IsDB Group.