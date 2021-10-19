From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Institute of Strategic and Development Communication (ISDEVCOM) at the Nasarawa State University, Keffi has bagged an award at the European Union Anti-Trafficking Day Film Exhibition with its Film “Debt of Death”.

The event, held at SilverBird Cinema was part of the Action Against Trafficking in Persons and Smuggling of Migrants, funded by the European Union and Implemented by FIIAPP.

Azubuike Erinugha said out of over 450 films, “Debt of Death” an ISDEVCOM film by him and two other films were selected for exhibition and award at the event.

‘”Debt of Death” was shot during the filmmaker’s masters degree research at the Institute of Strategic and Development Communication (ISDEVCOM), Nasarawa State University, Keffi.

‘The general goal of the EU Anti-Trafficking Day Film Exhibition is to encourage and engage Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), filmmakers, actors, skit makers and video makers to be at the forefront of creating effective anti-human trafficking awareness through short films and skits,’ he said.

The event acknowledged the critical role of the mass media, movies and the press as key drivers in the spread of information against human trafficking and solicited collaboration among stakeholders to stem the menace.

‘Awareness arising through mass media and entertainment industries is vital in the prevention of human trafficking.’

The Film “Debt of Death” was world premiered in Leuven, Belgium at the Major Afrikan Film Festival on October 13.

