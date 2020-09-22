Taraba Governor Darius Dickson Ishaku also described the victory as an acknowledgement of the good job the governor had rendered in his first tenure.

Gov Ishaku also commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for providing the level playing field and the Edo people for demonstrating maturity by their peaceful conduct during and after the elections.

Similarly, Cross River Governor, Ben Ayade, in statement by his media aide, Christian Ita, hailed the victory as well deserved.

He, however, urged him to see his “victory as a clarion call to do more for Edo people who have these four years reposed their confidence in you.”

Expressing delight that governor Obaseki’s re-election now brings the entire South south under PDP total control, the Cross River governor commended President Muhammadu Buhari, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies for their neutrality in the election.