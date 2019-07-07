“There is but one pride pardonable; that of being above doing a base or dishonourable action.”

–Samuel Richardson

By Daniel Kanu

Serving Nigerian Senator, Elisha Abbo, has been in the news for the wrong reasons after he allegedly assaulted a nursing mother at the adult sex toyshop in Abuja.

Abbo is the youngest senator presently at the Red Chamber. He defeated the respected Senator Binta Garba to emerge winner of the Adamawa North Senatorial District contest.

His action at the toy shop has attracted widespread outrage from a large section of Nigerians, as well as from those in the Diaspora after the video posted by online platform, Premium Times; on Tuesday showed where he was caught slapping a woman. The video went viral in the social media.

The incident has seen many Nigerians calling for the lawmaker to be suspended by the Senate, and prosecuted by the police.

The confrontation reportedly happened on May 11, 2019, exactly one month before the 41-year-old lawmaker was sworn into the 9th Senate.

The incident was said to have been reported at the Maitama Police Area Command headquarters on May 14, three days after it happened, with the victim demanding an apology from the lawmaker, as well as his footing her medical bill, but he did none of these.

Senator Abbo was said to have in the company of three young women entered the shop around 6:00 p.m on that fateful Saturday to purchase adult sex toys.

But that shortly after they began shopping for the toys, one of the three girls in his company started throwing up and vomiting multiple times, prompting the shop owner to remark that the woman should have vomited outside and not inside her shop, especially since she was not a child.

Abbo was said to have been highly agitated by the sudden illness and accused the shop owner of poisoning the store’s air conditioner.

The shop owner’s argument that if the air conditioner had been contaminated others in the shop would have also taken ill was said to have angered the distinguished senator, and the two began to exchange words over the matter.

The senator was said to have called a policeman who he then ordered to arrest the shop owner.

The shop owner quickly called her father to inform him that Abbo had called the police over the matter and that she was about to be taken away.

Hell was let loose when the shop owner’s friend who had been standing nearby tried to intervene by pleading with the senator to take things easy, but was landed what could be described as “serial slapping”.

To show how aggrieved Nigerians were, in less than 12 hours that the video went viral, not less than six petitions were filed on popular petition platform, Change.org, with over 38, 473 signatures received.

The verdict in the petitions was that Abbo’s behaviour is abhorrent, completely unacceptable, totally condemnable, and that he must be prosecuted to face punishment.

The Inspector General of Police has already ordered the arrest of Abbo and his police aide that arrested Bibra.

A group of women activists led by Aisha Yesufu stormed the National Assembly complex on Wednesday, chanting solidarity songs to protest the assault while it is said that a lot of protests are on the wings, simply put on hold and waiting to see how the Senate will handle the case.

The condemnation galore was colossal including from the Amnesty International, opposition presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, his party Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC) and great legal mind, Femi Falana, who has vowed to prosecute him and make sure he is properly punished if found guilty.

Falana said: “For now he is still presumed innocent until the contrary is proven, as they say in Nigeria, we are asking for investigation, but if he is indicted, of course, we are going to press that he be arraigned and prosecuted for assault occasioning harm punishable under the Penal Code applicable in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

“Of course, there is a new law that all of us should be aware of. We are also going to ask the IGP to charge the senator if indicted under Section 2 of the Anti-Torture Act of 2017.”

The Nigerian Senate on Wednesday raised a five-man panel headed by Senator Sam Egwu with a two-week mandate to investigate and submit a report on the assault.

Perhaps realizing the enormity of the damage to his person and future political career, Senator Abbo on Wednesday, without further braggadocio heeded to calls of wisdom and tendered an emotional public apology, weeping in the process.

Many believe that even Bibra, his victim, will be touched by his request for forgiveness.

Hear Abbo: “It is with a deep sense of remorse and responsibility that I, Senator Ishaku Abbo, profoundly apologize to all Nigerians, the Senate, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), my family, friends, as well as our mothers, the Nigerian women.

“I personally apologize to Bibra (the victim) and her family for my action towards her, which has brought immense discomfort in our body polity. I have never been known or associated with such actions in the past.

“Regardless of what transpired prior to my expression of anger, I am sincerely sorry and plead that all men and women of good conscience should have the heart to forgive me. To err is human, to forgive is divine. To the church of God everywhere in the world, I am sorry. As an ambassador of Christ, much is expected of me”.

His apology came after he had made a futile attempt in a TV audio recording to deny the viral video clip, claiming that his sister was the victim.

Most public commentators are of the opinion that the dishonourable action of Abbo has cast damage on the Not Too Young To Runadvocacy, just as they cautioned young people going into political offices to shun youthful exuberance and live above board.

Muhd El-Bonga Ibrahim tweeted: “These are the kind of people we elect as lawmakers – shamelessly slapping a sales employee multiple times. This is an embarrassment not only to Senator Elisha Abbo, but the Senate as an institution and he is currently the youngest. The committee on ethics needs to act.”

For Jack Obinyan, Abbo must be indefinitely suspended from the 9th National Assembly and prosecuted with immediate effect. He is a bad example of Not Too Young To Run”.

In this age of active social media, personalities and commentators are advised to be cautious in their public actions.

Now that Abbo has shown remorse through his passionate apology, Nigerians now await what will befall him. But one thing is clear in all: Ignorance is no excuse in law. Justice, they say, must take its course.

Ishaku Elisha Cliff Abbo is a Nigerian politician and senator representing Adamawa North Senatorial District of Adamawa State.