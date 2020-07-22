President of the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF), Tikon Ishaku is hopeful that Table Tennis will bounce back after taking an overview of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the sports, citing that the pandemic has slowed down things with the federation programmes.

Ishaku, speaking in a chat with brila.net, however, stated that he is equally aware a lot will change, as everyone might have to adjust one way or the other to the changing demands of the realities on ground.

He, however, added that above all is the issue of life, which is key in any area of human endeavour.

“We look forward to a perfect and excellent way to come out of it, though the pandemic has caused a lot of havoc in so many areas, the hope is still there. We have hope that table tennis will continue the way we have been going on before, though it will change the acceleration, a lot of things will change at the end of it, but the most important thing is that one have to live. You must be alive to look forward to tomorrow.”