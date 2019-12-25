Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba has called for peaceful coexistence among Christians in Taraba and Nigeria as they celebrate the anniversary of the birth of Jesus Christ on Wednesday.

In a statement issued in Jalingo and signed by Mr Bala Dan-Abu, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Ishaku praised the people of Taraba and security operatives deployed to the state, for working very hard to achieve peace.

Ishaku reminded Christians to always remember the reason for the birth of Jesus Christ which is the remission of sins, and learn to tolerate and forgive one another.

“It is my hope that the love we share and expressed at Christmas through exchange of food, drinks and other forms of gifts on this unique occasion, will reinforce peace, unity and trust among the people in the state.

“I want to urge the people of Taraba State to support government’s efforts toward building bridges of understanding across the various divides that still hinder unity among us today.

“We should show moderation as we make merry and remember to pray for unity and against insecurity and all other vices that hinder peace and development in Taraba and in Nigeria,” the statement said.