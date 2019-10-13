The Ibe family of Ede village, Adazi Ani in Aniocha local government area of Anambra State has announced the transition to eternal glory of their matriarch, Madam Louisa Nwamalubia Ibe.

Aged 79, the late Mrs. Ibe was the mother of a prominent business mogul and industrialist, Chief Donald Ibe (Isimili Adazi Ani, Aku Chukwu Adazi Ani).

During her lifetime Mrs. Ibe was a shrewd businesswoman, devout Christian, philanthropist and community leader.

A programme of events as released by Chief Donald Ibe indicates that his mother’s rites of passage will commence on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 with Night of Songs/Tributes at the late Boniface Ibe’s compound, Umunkwo clan, Ede village, Adazi Ani. Time is 6 pm.

The next day, Thursday November 7 at 10am, Requim mass in her honour comes up at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Adazi Ani.

Internment follow’s immediately at her husband’s compound.

Madam Ibe is survived by seven Children, including Chief Donald Ibe (Isi Mili Na Adazi)( first son), grand children, great grand children and host of other relations.