“Practicing leadership – enabling others to achieve purpose in the face of uncertainty – requires engaging the heart, the head, and the hands, motivation, strategy, and action.”

—Marshall Ganz

By Daniel Kanu

Recent news reports on the renewed onslaught of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets on internal security operations against terrorists in the North have been cheering.

Kudos to the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Isiaka Oladayo Amao, under whose leadership the Air Force seems to be providing renewed hope that its institution can be relied upon despite daunting challenges.

Amao’s “warriors” have finally taken the battle to the domain of the terrorists, hitting one enclave after another.

Even the mighty and dreaded Sambisa forest has not been spared in the bombardment as the dreaded criminals are now running helter skelter, looking for cover.

From the terrorist’s enclave at Kurebe in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State to Damba-Galbi axis in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, to the offensive by the air component of Operation Forest Sanity in Zamfara State, the Nigerian Air Force has shown that they have what it takes to confront the terrorists, bandits, and perhaps subdue them with effective synergy with the military and other security agencies.

It is now obvious that terrorists operating in the North know that their usual grandstanding and shameless boastfulness have diminished with many surrendering and many going into hiding.

NAF Director, Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, has reiterated the assurances of the boss, Amao, in different statements issued that there is no going back in the onslaught.

This is hope-rising as it elicits confidence in a can-do spirit in leadership.

It is no longer contestable that Nigeria has become a killing field under President Muhammadu Buhari-led government of the All Progressives Party (APC).

It is equally sad to say that the sanctity of life in Nigeria today has been drastically diminished.

Most commentators have noted, and rightly too, that prior to 2015, insecurity and Islamic terrorism, which were largely limited to the Northeast and some other parts of the North, have now spread to virtually every part of the county.

Nowhere in Nigeria is safe again and nobody can lay claim to the safety of life as anything can happen at any time, anywhere, to snuff life away.

It must be noted that the present insecurity comes in different dimensions and some are avoidable, but the government has remained insensitive.

The ravaging effects of the Fulani herdsmen terrorising farmers across the various regions of the country, as well as the activities of bandits have had negative effects on road travellers and agricultural crop production.

It is no longer news that the porosity of the Nigerian borders with other countries has been one of the major setbacks in fighting Nigeria’s terrorism scourge.

Even the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Lucky Irabor at a recent public lecture disclosed that the country’s porous borders have made it easily accessible to terrorists and bandits to carry out mayhem.

While there can be no dispute that Nigeria’s borders are very wide, and to that extent, difficult to patrol effectively, the government should be seen addressing the problem rather than merely lamenting over it.

The ineffective control and management of Nigeria’s borders have become a serious concern to citizens, especially those living around border towns.

The need to properly secure borders cannot be over-emphasized and Nigeria’s case cannot be different.

It is rather unfortunate that Nigeria’s borders, especially those in the North, are demarcated without considering adequate security.

Under the existing internationally recognised boundaries, it is on record that Nigeria has about 261 in the Northeast and Northwest regions.

Regrettably, out of these 261, only 124 are manned, leaving the remaining 137 unmanned by security agencies. Under such circumstances, Nigeria is a sitting duck for criminal invasion.

It is quite understandable that the Buhari administration in the twilight of its days in office would resort to some form of image laundering. Such effort would amount to nothing if something convincing is not put in place to change the views of the average Nigerian in such regard, particularly in the area of insecurity.

This is because you have to be alive first to enjoy a striving economy or any form of infrastructure provided.

This is why the Chief of Air Staff deserves commendation with his entire team for rising to the challenge through effective air surveillance and calculated onslaught to decimate the terrorist population with their fighter jets and bombers; whether Boko Haram, ISWAP, or bandits, are now being hit hard.

What Amao is doing with the Air Force, must be emulated by other security agencies with diplomatic synergy among them, so that Nigerians may start sleeping with two eyes closed.

Air Marshal Isiaka Oladayo Amao was born in Enugu on September 14, 1965.

He is a native of Oshogbo Local Government Area, Osun State.

He joined the Armed Forces of Nigeria as a Cadet of the Nigerian Defence Academy Regular Course 35 in January 1984 and upon completion of his training at the Academy, was commissioned a Pilot Officer.

He has attended different professional training. He was, at various times Air Assistant to the Chief of the Air Staff; Assistant Director of Operations; Director of Policy; Director of Training; as well as Director of Operations, all at the headquarters of Nigerian Air Force.