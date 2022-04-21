Leading sports and digital entertainment company, KingMakers, has named Adim Isiakpona as new chief operations officer for BetKing Nigeria.

Isiakpona spent over 16 years holding senior leadership positions across sales, marketing and digital disciplines in brands like Google, Intel Corporation, and Hewlett Packard across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

He recently served as head of sales at Google looking after West Africa. In his new position, Isiakpona is expected to strengthen the Nigerian operations of BetKing business and to further expand its presence in Africa.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Chief Executive Officer, BetKing Nigeria, Neil Bothma, in a statement said: “We are thrilled to welcome Adim to the team, and we look forward to working with him to deliver on our mission – to the place ‘Where Africa Plays’ by providing the right technology, radical innovation and uncompromising service to all our customers.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“Adim brings experience and deep insights of the sub-region, which will be useful in driving the growth of the Nigeria business.”

Isiakpona expressed appreciation to stakeholders at KingMakers, saying he looked “forward to working with the team to build on the success we’ve recorded, and together, drive KingMakers’ strategy of becoming Africa’s preferred sports and digital entertainment platform company.”

The arrival of Isiakpona comes as BetKing focuses on driving further expansion and cementing commitment to the African continent, and Nigeria in driving the company’s vision – to develop and radically expand the growth of Blue bloods in Nigeria and Africa, and make BetKing, the preferred sports and entertainment platform company by 2025.