The chief executive officer of Cybernetics Oil Nigeria Limited, Mr. Andy Isichei, has provided food items as palliatives to his hometown, Ubulu-Uku, in Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State.

The items distributed include 50 cartons of tomato paste, 90 bags of salt, 90 cartons of sugar, 450 10kg bags of rice, 45 100kg bags beans and 90 cartons of vegetable oil. The food items were distributed recently to the 20 quarters in the community through their representatives.

Isichei, a former managing director of the National Clearing and Forwarding Agency (NACFA), said he was impressed by the act of kindness exhibited by Joan Onyemaechi Mrakpor and other public office holders from the community.

Represented by Mr. Fidelis Utomi, who presented the goods on his behalf, Isichei said he felt the discomfort his kinsmen had been experiencing since the nationwide lockdown was imposed to check the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He stated, however, that the restriction on movement was imperative to protect the people from the pandemic: “COVID-19 has no cure yet, so we must not drop our guard even with the partial lifting of the lockdown. We must continue to observe all the protocols recommended by government and health authorities for preventing the spread of the virus,” Isichei said.

Receiving the items on behalf of the community, Jones Ofunne, president-general of Ubulu-Uku Development Council (UDC), thanked Isichei for his gesture. Recalling that the Cybernetics boss had always identified with the developmental needs of the community, Ofunne said the palliatives would go a long way in alleviating the distress his people had been contending with since the lockdown was imposed.

Also speaking, Mr. Peter Okocha who represented Akwu Quarters, prayed for more breakthroughs for the Ubulu-Uku-born businessman.

“We have nothing much to say but thank you. We pray for more prosperity for our brother, Andy” he noted.

Mr. Samuel Nwosei, who represented Isho Quarters, said Isichei had always come to the aid of his people in the past, urging him to continue to advance the interests of the community.

Mr. Andy Isichei is currently the CEO of Cybernetics. He is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria. He has received extensive accolades and recommendations by the Nigerian public and reputable international organisations for his remarkable leadership qualities.

Isichei was conferred with the Dr. Kwame Nkrumah African Leadership Award for Excellence by the Dr. Nkrumah Foundation and West African International Magazine, Ghana, in September 2003.

He is a product of the Lagos Business School, IESE Business School, Barcelona, Spain, and Harvard Business School, Boston, USA.