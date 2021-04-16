The CEO of LandWey, Mr. Olawale Ayilara, has said that his company has developed a resort centre capable of providing a place for leisure or fun seekers that will serve the recreational purposes. Ayilara said, instead of visiting resort islands in other parts of Nigeria, residents in Lagos and nearby environs including visitors now have a place offered in the paradise resort. Isimi is a remarkable private island in Epe area of Lagos that is as comfortable as the holidays.

Speaking at a media briefing, Ayilara explained that Isimi Lagos is not an open market for the public and will be strictly based on invitation and profiling.

While emphasising its quest to keep the environment in good shape, Ayilara enthused that at Isimi, nature beckons on beauty lovers, honeymoon couples, fun seekers, business tech individuals etc, especially those who seek the very best to grapple the opportunity. “This is why Isimi Lagos will always stand out.”

In a statement made available to the press, the real estate developer stated that Isimi Lagos, situated on 124 hectares of Land and on the North side of the Lekki, Lagoon, is a significant confluence between technology, architecture and nature. “A Yoruba word, “Isimi” translates to peace of mind and true to its name, Isimi Lagos is an ode to the peace of mind it promises to give its future residents and visitors.

“The nature-inspired model of Isimi not only lays the foundation for economic development of the Lagos metropolis, it also signals a motion towards turning Nigeria into a new international destination on the continent’s tourist map,”he said.

Ayilara noted that a city that thrives majorly on a teeming population and vibrant demography, Isimi Lagos presents a timely invention and escape from the hustle and bustle of Lagos living.

“Isimi Lagos will dramatically alter what we currently consider the norm in Lagos. It will be a living experience like none other. As soon as you walk in, you’ll just be able to feel your stress melt away,” he concluded.

According to him, some of its unique features include 75 per cent panoramic view of plants and nature, ultra-modern technology and architecture among a handful of others. He said, Isimi promises heaven on earth and a change of mind for many who wish to seek pleasure abroad.

Describing the serenity, Ayilara revealed that Isimi is a long term project which is in phases, assuring the public that it is not just a dream but already a reality. In his words: “In the next five months you will see the origin one campus; in the next one year Isimi will be the talk of the town.