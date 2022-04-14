Frontline real estate investment company, LandWey Investment, has unveiled its 2030 masterplan for its first-of-its-kind wellness and lifestyle city project, Isimi Lagos, on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, as it commenced construction on the massive infrastructural project on 305 acres of land and a string of sites on the north side of the Lekki Lagoon.

The unveiling was done at the recent symposium organised at LandWey’s headquarters. The event, which attracted key media and industry players, kicked off with a video introducing the Isimi Lagos project, an insightful discussion and question-and-answer session and followed by the official signing of the agreement between LandWey and its infrastructure partner, Zenith Construction.

Speaking on the massive $142 million project, group CEO, Oxygen Holdings, parent company of LandWey, Olawale Ayilara, remarked: “Isimi Lagos aims to be a tranquil getaway for its residents, an oasis in Nigeria’s most populous city. We are a strong believer of where you live having the ability to change your life. This city, which will largely run on ecologically friendly and green energy sources, is being built to incorporate a unique blend of nature, technology, and lifestyle in all its facilities.”

The plan is part of efforts by LandWey in its attempt to diversify the ultraconservative country’s oil-dependent economy following a slump in energy prices while promoting ecologically friendly energy sources and tourism with this first-of-its-kind development. Construction will begin in the second quarter of 2022 with a first phase that focuses on providing accommodation for short stays and facilities that support these temporary visits such as the park, spas, gym, Olympic-sized swimming pools and farm shops that provide food products grown locally for consumption within the city.

Derived from its Yoruba origin, Isimi is a word that means rest or peace of mind. This name was carefully chosen because it best captures the experience that Isimi Lagos represents. The nature inspired model of Isimi not only lays the foundation for night-time economic development of Lagos metropolis but also hints at futuristic prospects of turning Nigeria into a new international destination on the continent’s tourist map.

Recent additions to residential cluster options are- Origin One, The Village, Green Life colony, The Emergence, all of which offers both work and living spaces emboldened with high-speed internet and uninterrupted power to boost the efficiency of the residents, and an eco-friendly transportation system- such as hybrid electric vehicles and bicycles, great for an active lifestyle.

Other attractive features of the Isimi Lagos project available at completion in 2030 includes conservation park, Golf Course, recreational centre, Tech Valley, Helipad, Forestry, Farm shop, Spa, Hiking paths, Gym facilities and a standard polo turf with a stable that houses some of the world’s best horses, providing a state-of-the-art riding experience.

Isimi Lagos presents a world of options for family-oriented activities such as kayaking, picnics and outdoor play dates with its all-natural lake which can be used for family friendly functions and recreational purposes.

About LandWey

Landwey Investment is a company that offers end-to-end residential and commercial real estate services. Our offerings range from investment advisory and land sourcing to development and construction. Incorporated in 2016 and in its short existence has risen to become one of the top real estate companies in Nigeria.

We are unrelenting in our quest to deliver high quality, affordable housing to the people of Lagos and this has seen us establish 14 residential estates along the Lekki-Epe expressway between the 2nd Toll Gate and Bogije axis.

About Isimi Lagos

Isimi is a Yoruba word that means rest or peace of mind. This name was carefully chosen because it best captures the experience that Isimi Lagos represents. Isimi Lagos is your best destination for work and play. It is the perfect meeting point between technology, architecture, and nature; but of course, nature is the dominant factor here.

The topography of the whole Isimi Lagos will be largely retained to maintain its natural state. Buildings, roads, and other infrastructure are planned to be built around the existing geological structure. Isimi Lagos offers work and living spaces that are ideal for short- and long-term use.

If you’re looking for a place for your next vacation, company or team retreat, or just somewhere you can go to embrace nature and get some well-deserved rest, Isimi Lagos is an excellent choice.