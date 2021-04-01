By Christian Agadibe

Although the Lagos coastline is dotted with high-end resorts, there is a paucity of destinations with eye-popping, wow factors. There are good ones, no doubt, but they are few and far between. Such extravaganza seems to be the exclusive preserve of South African cities in a region with a huge tourism drive.

Now that has changed. Lagos is home to a new city that combines an awesome natural setting with an upmarket architectural layout and surrealistic ambience. Isimi Lagos, the luxury development has been set in motion and in the months ahead will take shape according to its blueprint.

The project, sited on 124 hectares in Epe, north of the Lekki Lagoon, offers a stunning Eden-esque panorama of verdant vegetation and aquatic ecosystem that includes a natural lake.

The utopia that is taking shape in the middle of nature includes an organic farm and shop, a gourmet restaurant, spa, gym, zoo, golf course, animal conservation park, and world-class polo turf, with the accompaniment of top-notch equestrian facilities.

A luxury destination that will be populated with two and three-bedroom terrace buildings and two-bedroom bungalows built as mini estates called ‘Clusters’, each with a scenic lakeside view, the city will also have a school and hospital.

With an eye on beauty, the buildings are of avant-garde architecture. Imagine looking out of a wall of glass. That and more extraordinary living experience is what the designers of Isimi Lagos have put into the blueprint that is becoming a reality every minute of the day.

To preserve the topography of the location such that the natural state will be largely retained, the city is planned so that buildings, roads, and other infrastructure are built around the existing geological structure.

For instance, the city has a water-and-land transport system. At the same time, provision has been made for a helipad for helicopter landings. Built into Isimi´s schema is an energy rheostat that maintains balance by way of renewable energy in the transportation system that entrenches hybrid electric vehicles and bicycles. This tends to make the city eco-friendly.

This dream city being developed by LandWey Investment Ltd, Nigeria’s foremost real estate development group, is driven by cutting-edge technology so much so it has its version of Silicon Valley, dubbed Tec Valley, a cocoon that accommodates both long and short-term stay individuals seeking a conducive place where they can stay and work to incubate their business ideas.

It is envisaged that the Tech Valley, where steady and speedy internet, uninterrupted power supply and functional workspaces are a given, will become a niche for a vibrant tech community who live and work there.

Nonetheless, the Tech Valley is not conceived with only the techies in mind, but also corporates as it offers timeout for trade groups having short or extended retreats.

Of this, Olawale Ayilara, CEO, LandWey, conceded: “The Tech Valley experience is to allow people who work on a short space. Most times people want a place that is very quiet to create their business ideas. This valley allows them to stay for three months while they are working on their ideas.”

For those who will be visiting as tourists on a short vacation, Isimi has all the enchantments. Its natural lake, for example, offers several options that are even family-oriented, such as Kayaking, fishing, picnics or parties.

Again Imagine this: living in an environment where outdoor gyms are scattered across the landscape; where anywhere you are, you are just a few meters away from exercise equipment that can make your life better.

A grand idea with a grandeur conceived to last. That is the assurance from the developer, that the concept of the city will remain untainted, unaltered. Beyond the hype, the designer of the city has seen to that. “It’s not an open market affair. Living or working here is strictly by invitation and profiling. Anyone may request an invite, then we can profile and accept that we want you in Isimi city. This is because we want to keep the environment in good shape,” Ayilara explained.

“In the next five months you will see the Origin One Campus, and in the next one year Isimi will be the talk of the town,” he assured.

Characterised by nature, technology and architecture, Isimi, from conception, has cut out a niche for itself as a deluxe destination for work and play, gilded with activities that make you forget the bustle of the city and sink deeper into nature’s loving arms. These charms are what make Isimi a timely invention and a sweet escape from Lagos, a city now bursting at the seam with overpopulation. Isimi, a Yoruba word that translates to peace of mind, is a Gotham city of a sort, that promises its future residents and visitors peace of mind.

Perhaps, you may not have the means to become a resident of this dream city? And maybe a vacation is not realistic? There are still other options of getting a slice of Isimi. Your corporate organisation can take its retreat there. You will find the meeting rooms a good enabling environment for meetings, strategy sessions, seminars and more.

There is hardly any doubt about the ability of LandWey Investment Limited to deliver this paradise. The firm has a pedigree: since its incorporation in 2016, it has made a name in end-to-end residential and commercial real estate services and has risen to become one of the top real estate companies in Lagos, delivering quality, contemporary and premium homes.

Characterized by a theme of wellness and picturesque scenery, ISIMI Lagos will not be merely a recreational location, but a top city, and Nigeria’s premium business and luxury product in the tourism sector.