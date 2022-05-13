An 83-member Global Coalition has resolved to defeat Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) to reduce the threat the group poses to international security in general and the national security of member countries.

It also asked for synergies with other existing international, sub-regional and regional counterterrorism efforts and initiatives.

It recommended civilian-led efforts, including prevention, stabilization, countering terrorist financing, counter narratives and foreign terrorist fighter prosecution

The coalition made the resolution in a communiqué after the 2022 meeting in Morocco, which was the first to be convened in Africa.

The alliance was established in 2014 to sustain pressure on ISIS remnants in Iraq and Syria and to counter its global networks, especially in Africa.

At the session, the National Security Adviser, Major-Gen. Babagana Monguno, who led Nigerian delegation, called for strategies to minimize or eradicate national, sub-regional and regional threats by terrorist groups and violent extremists.

A statement by the Head, Strategic Communication, Office of the National Security Adviser, Zakari Usman gave the details of the meeting.

The statement quoted the communiqué in part: “Member countries affirmed that ensuring the enduring defeat of ISIS in Iraq and Syria remained a priority.

“The Coalition acknowledged that, despite significant setbacks suffered by ISIS’ leadership in recent times, the group continues to conduct attacks in Iraq and Syria and represents an ongoing threat.

“The Coalition also reiterated the importance of allocating adequate resources to sustaining its activities and those of legitimate partner forces.

“Civilian-led efforts, including prevention, stabilization, countering terrorist financing, counter narratives and foreign terrorist fighter prosecution, rehabilitation and reintegration are increasingly necessary to achieve the lasting defeat of ISIS.

“Importantly, the Coalition recognized the need to meet the evolving threat of ISIS in Africa and welcomed the first three Africa Focus Group meetings, which took place in Brussels, Rome and Marrakesh.”