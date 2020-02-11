Majority leader, House of Representatives, Alhassan Ado-Doguwa, has said his Islamic faith permits him to marry four wives and procreate.

Therefore, he said he did nothing wrong by introducing his four wives on the floor of the House and announcing he has 27 children, during his swearing-in two weeks ago.

The House leader stated this at a meeting with the leadership of the House of Representatives Press Corps at the weekend.

Ado-Doguwa had come under severe criticism after he announced on the floor of the House that he is not only a strong man in the chamber, but also a strong man at home as he has four wives and 27 children.

However, the lawmaker said he was disappointed with the reaction that trailed his speech, noting that his own father died at 86, leaving behind 40 children, including a four-year- o