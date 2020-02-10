Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The majority leader, House of Representatives, Alhassan Ado-Doguwa, has said that his Islamic faith permits him to marry four wives and procreate.

Therefore, Ado-Doguwa, said he did nothing wrong by introducing his four wives on the floor of the House and announcing that he has 27 children, during his swearing-in two weeks ago.

The house leader stated this at a meeting with the leadership of the House of Representatives press corps,at the weekend.

Ado-Doguwa had come under severe criticism after he announced on the floor of the House that he was not only a strong man in the chamber, but also a strong man at home as he has four wives and 27 children.

However, the lawmaker said he was disappointed with the reaction that had trailed his speech, noting that his own father died at 86, leaving behind 40 children, including a four-year-old.

He said: “I am not only disappointed. I am disenchanted by the kind of reactions I received especially on social media on the day of my swearing in, simply because I brought my four wives with me on the floor of the House of Representatives. And I told the House that these people, these women are here to respect the institution of the House of Representatives.

“These are my legitimate wives, everybody knows them, starting from Abuja down to my village. And I am a Muslim, not only a Muslim, I am a proud Muslim, a practising Muslim. And the most fundamental pillar of every faithful person in Islam is what Prophet Muhammad should be your watchword; the prophet should be your role model. Every proud Muslim places Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), as his role model. In actions and in thoughts. So as a proud Muslim, marrying four wives is in all ramifications copying the practice of Muhammad (peace be upon him).

“I am allowed by my religion to marry four wives; I’m allowed by my religion to marry and generate, to produce and reproduce. Let me even tell you, Muhammad (peace be upon him), in one of his authentic Hadith’s, (prophetic sayings) and one of the pronouncements that I know, once said and I quote: ‘O you who believe, believers in Allah, and those who believe in me’, says the prophet, ‘marry and generate. Go and marry and generate’, which means you can marry as many as the law permits. And the next commandment is that: ‘Go marry and generate, because I will be proud of your number on the day of judgement’. This is a challenge. A challenge for everyone, irrespective of his position, as long as he calls himself a Muslim.'”

Ado-Doguwa added: “My father left behind over 40 kids; he died only last year. And amongst the children he left, one of them is less than four years old. An 86 years old man left a child of less than four years for me, and I’m catering for him by the grace of God. And as far as I’m concerned as a Muslim, it’s not me that caters for them, God caters for everyone, He only uses human beings as agents, and I’m glad that God is using me as His agent to feed my entire family. To train them and take them to good schools which I am doing.”