An Islamic group, Jama’atu Nasir Islam (JNI), has urged the electorate to be orderly as they cast their votes, even as it warned politicians against killing since the ambition of an individual is not worth the blood of any Kogi citizen.

The chairman of JNI, Kogi State Chapter, Ambassador Usman Bello, handed down the warning on Sunday at the occasion of the Maulud Nabiyi celebration in Lokoja.

He called on all Muslim organisations in the state to intensify strong and vigorous prayers for peaceful, non violent, hitch free and transparent elections in the state.

His words: “I want to use this occasion to remind all men and women of goodwill that power belongs to Allah, and He gives it to whom He wishes at His own will.

“The ambition of an individual is not worth the blood of any citizen. I pray that our politicians should fear Allah, guard and guide their utterances and activities at all time.

“We should realise that we will be held to account for our actions and activities on the day of reckoning. As Muslims, we are ordered to respect our leaders and pray for them so that Allah will guide them to lead us well.”

He stated that the fundamental message of the Prophet is love, peaceful co-existence and urged the Muslim community in the state to let these guide them in their conduct during the election.