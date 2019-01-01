Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan

An Islamic leader in Oyo State and Grand Imam of Shafaudeen in Islam Worldwide, Professor Sabit Olagoke, has predicted that despite the stiff competition from the main opposition, the incumbent president would win the presidential race.

Professor Olagoke JP disclosed this in Ibadan, headquarters of Shafaudeen in Islam Worldwide Wakajaye, while releasing his 2019 prediction to the country after his confinement and fasting as well as prayer for the country.

The cleric who is also the President of Ajagun Esin Consultative Forum (AECF) said “Against all odds, winners would emerge. APC as a party would have some threat and surprises but election would tend to favour the incumbent president.

On the major opposition he said “the PDP on the other hand, would create a scene of disappointment for its presidential candidate.

Olagoke declared that the 2019 election would come up after some structural adjustment for effective feasibility, adding that all stakeholders in the elections must ensure that the elections were free, fair and credible in order to avoid a stalemate.

He warned that the wrath of God would descend on anybody or group of people plotting to cause violence and plunge the country into any upheaval.

On security, Olagoke urged Nigerians to “pray against a situation of mass drift of people from a part of the country to the other. Let us work for peace and tighten up security”

Generally,”2019 shall be characterised by the following events: “problematic challenges and reconstruction for repositioning, favourable year of economic revival and new face of education management, boost in security and favourable year for sports.”

Stressing that good governance is a function of godly leadership, he called on the political class to imbibe the culture of tolerance, focus on the issue of welfare. The religious sector should imbibe the spirit of religious harmony to promote peace in the country and be more dedicated to the service of God to save the nation through their prayer.

Olagoke, who was the former Dean, School of Engineering, Federal Polytechnic Ilaro, in Ogun State, predicted boost in education if the policy makers in the sector could resolve the conflict with university and polytechnic lecturers regarding their demands, pointing out that the nation’s budget for education is extremely lower than UNESCO’S guideline.