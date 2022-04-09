An Enugu-based Islamic cleric, Sheikh Abdul Ishola, has urged leaders in all spheres to lead and live by exemplary conducts to engender a better society.

Ishola said this while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Friday on the pivotal role of leadership in the socioeconomic progress of the country.

The cleric spoke on the sidelines of using teachings and values of Ramadan to inculcate a new orientation of selfless service on leaders.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, annually observed by Muslims worldwide as the month of fasting, prayer and reflection.

Fasting in the month of Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam.

Muslims are, therefore, required to abstain from sex, food and drink from sunrise till sunset while observing the fast.

The Ramadan fast teaches self-discipline, control, sacrifice and empathy for those who are less fortunate, thus encouraging actions of generosity and compulsory charity.

Ishola noted that a leader that would make the desired and positive impact must be rooted “in the fear of Almighty Allah”.

According to him, every leader notwithstanding the sphere of life he or she commands authority, must know that the position given to him or her is a privilege from Almighty Allah.

He said: “They must use it well, use it to serve Him as well as better the lives of people under them.

“Your position should not be the one used to torture, suffer and oppress people.

“Every leader must give account of his or her stewardship before Almighty Allah on the day of reckon, when every man’s work would be tried and tested.

“Almighty Allah expects nothing from leaders rather than total dedication and trustworthiness upon that responsibility He had handed to a man or woman.”

The cleric also enjoined leaders to take out time to visit hospitals and mortuaries around them.

He said: “This is for leaders to have deeper reflection about life and how they carry out the responsibility given to them.

“The reflections in the hospitals and mortuaries will also remind them on how to maximise their time since we will not be in the same privileged position or stay on earth forever”. (NAN)