Prominent Islamic group, Jama’atu Izalatil Bid’a Wa’Iqammatis Sunnah (JIBWIS), Nigeria, has expressed full support for the renewed fight against drug abuse and trafficking by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The body stated this yesterday, in Abuja, when its leadership paid a courtesy visit to the Chairman, NDLEA, Brig. Gen Buba Marwa (retd) at the Agency’s national headquarters.

In a statement by the agency’s Director, Media and Advocacy, Mr Femi Babafemi, the JIBWIS chairman, Sheikh Abdullahi Bala, commended Marwa and his team for the great impact they had made within the short time he took over the leadership of the agency.

Bala said that the Islamic group was seeking collaboration with NDLEA, so as to take the message against drug abuse to millions of its members and followers. He said that there was need to bring to the table the large capacity of JIBWIS, to collaborate with NDLEA in the onerous assignment, stressing that the crisis bedeviling the country had its roots in drug abuse.

“With over 15,000 Jumu’at mosques, 10,000 primary and secondary schools all over the country, and Manara Satellite TV, coupled with being an advocacy and enlightenment organisation, JIBWIS is well placed to be of tremendous assistance to the NDLEA in its fight against drug abuse in the country,” he said.

Bala further said the group believes that there could neither be peace nor development in a country, with the unacceptable level of drug abuse as in Nigeria, today.

Responding, Marwa, expressed his appreciation for the visit, adding that he was actually planning advocacy visits to JIBWIS and similar influential bodies.