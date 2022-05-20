From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

An Islamic International Relief Organization (IIRO) based in Jedda,Saudi Arabia, has kicked off disbursement of N131 million to 1,960 orphans in Kebbi state.

Disbursement, according to the Dr. Tahiru Baba Ibrahim,Educator Coordinator of the IIRO,Kaduna office, was meant for six months payments as against two or three years they used to do in previous years.

Ibrahim,while speaking during the disbursement ceremony held in Birnin Kebbi on Friday said “we appreciate the Kebbi state government, the people of the state for their hospitality. Today’s payment is for only six months unlike the previous payments which comes two or three years.

” This is due to administrative changes that occurred in our head office in Jedda,Saudi Arabia. Today’s in sha Allahu,after His Excellency has Flagg off the payments, we are going to proceed with the payments of orphans allowances which we are expecting 1,960 orphans will received their six months allowances between today 20th May to 28th May, 2022 here in Kebbi State “,.

In his remarks, Kebbi state Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG),Alhaji Umar Babale Yauri commended the organization for their humanitarian services extended to the less privileges and orphans in the state.

He said: ” We are please today that 1,960 orphans will benefits from this noble organization which government suppose to be doing and this organization is assisting the government in this areas as well assist the beneficiaries.

“As you all know,this administration of Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has been giving assistance to orphans since its inception in Kebbi state. In fact, the state government appreciate and will continue to give you maximum cooperation on what you are doing”, he said.

Bagudu also disclosed that,he has mandated the Religious Department of the state government to discover and identifies those orphans and less privileges who were not captured by the organisation so that the government could assist them.

He appealed to other organizations, individuals in the society to emulate the gesture of the IIRO to alleviate the suffering of less privileges in the society, stressed Emirs of Gwandu,Argungu,Yauri and Zurin have been helping orphans in their domains alongside some individuals.

Earlier, the Acting Head of Service,Alhaji Safiyanu Bena in his welcome remarks, extended the Kebbi state government appreciation to the organization stressed their action was one of the cardinal principles of Islam which give room to individuals,organizations to be assisting less privileges in the society.