From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has declared Monday August 1 a public holiday to mark the commencement of the Islamic New Year, Muharram 1444 AH.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Acting Head of Service, Alhaji Safiyanu Garba Bena in Birnin Kebbi.

According to the statement, this followed the declaration of Saturday, July 30 as the 1st of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic New Year.

The public holiday is to enable the Muslim Ummah to celebrate the Islamic New Year.