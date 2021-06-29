From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

An Islamic scholar, Nurudeen Asunogie, has urged parents to bring up their children in the ways of Allah and to ensure that they bring to bear the knowledge acquired in the Quran.

He spoke on the occasion of the graduating ceremony of the Zone 5 Central Mosque Islamiyya, Benin City.

The occasion featured 12 graduating students reciting some sections of the Quran.

Speaking with reporters at the end of the event, Jamilu Sada, a father to one of the graduands, said: ‘It is a laudable programme. I will thank the teachers for teaching our kids to this level. To finish the Quran is not an easy task. We are happy for that and we thank the teachers.’

Also speaking another parent, Abubakar Bello Arabi, said: “I feel happy today as a Muslim. Every Muslim believes that the only religion that Allah approves for mankind to worship is the religion of Islam.

‘Alhamidullahi, today we see our children actually reading from the Holy Quran. That’s the first part of the assignment.

‘The second part of the assignment is to take it. Insha Allah, we will see to it that we teach them as much as we can so that they will become teachers of the Quran.

‘That I believe is going to be a relief to the whole of humanity because it is only in the glorious Quran that you find a part that Allah says that whosoever kills an innocent soul is like he has killed the whole of humanity.

‘If you kill a soul without a just cause. And what is that just cause? It has to be established by law. And if you save a soul it is like you have saved the whole of humanity.

‘This is why Islam encourages kindness to a fellow human, protect his life and making sure that you remove him from his hardship and relieve him from all difficulties.’

Sarahaisu Usman, the headmaster of the school, said: ‘We thank Almighty Allah. In His infinite mercy our students today have been able to complete the glorious Quran. As you can see it is a very beautiful day, a remarkable day.

‘A day that we are going to make reference to in the future. A day that is going to make a very huge significance in the lives of the entire children and their families as well.’

