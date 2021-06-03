From John Adams, Minna

The Niger State Government has said that it has begun negotiation with the group of armed bandits responsible for the kidnap of the Salihu Tanko Islamic school children, in Tegina, Rafi local government area of the state.

The government also said that it was aware of the ongoing negotiation between the parents of the abducted children, but insisted that it will not pay any ransom for the safe release of the children.

The state Deputy Governor, Alhaji Mohammed Ahmed Ketso, who stated this in Minna, yesterday, while giving update on the abducted Islamic school children, said: “Niger State Government is negotiating the release of the abductees and we are confident that, in no distant time, the young children will be united with their parents.

“Government is in touch with some of the parents of the kidnapped children and they have been assured of the safe return of their wards.”

The deputy governor disclosed that contrary to reports that 200 children were abducted, only 163 children, including some staff, were taken away by the bandits, stressing that the government has established contacts with the abductors.

He said as part of the security measures, all boarding schools in the state have been converted to day system until the security situation improves,

Also, Alhaji Ketso said the state government has banned all commercial motorcycle operators in Minna, the state capital, with effect from today, adding that only private motorcycles would be allowed to operate between the hours of 6:00am and 9:00pm.

He reiterated the commitment of the government to support the security agencies with needed logistics, to enable them secure the state, stressing that, “we have, so far, given 89 operational vehicles, 283 operational motorcycles, 30 bicycles, four tricycles in addition to funding the various security operations in the state.

“These are in addition to 70 Nissan vehicles and 2,300 motorcycles as mobility support to the vigilante corps in the State.”